AC Milan to Switch to Puma After Controversial Divorce From Adidas

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

AC Milan are to sign a new sponsorship deal with German sports brand Puma following the end of their contract with Adidas. 

Talks for a new deal are currently being held between Puma and the Italian club, who, according to Calciomercato.com, will start a new contract on July 1, when Milan's previous contract with Adidas ends. 

Milano is ready! What about you 😏? #ForzaMilan!❤️⚫️ #DerbyMilano

A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan) on

Adidas recently ended their relationship with the Rossoneri, having already cut their contract by four years since former president Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese investors. 

Puma will reportedly sign a new deal with Milan thanks to which the Serie A club will receive only €10-15m-per-year, a sum that looks rather small if compared to other teams' sponsorship earnings. 

Manchester United are thought to pocket over £75m from Adidas, while Arsenal have a £30m deal with Puma.


The Rossoneri will face archrivals Inter on Sunday evening in the Milan derby, a vital match for both outfits in the Serie A title race.

