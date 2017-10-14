Arsenal Ace Sead Kolasinac Plays Down Ozil and Sanchez's Contract Stalling Effects on Team Morale

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has claimed that the persistent contract stalling by star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have not had a negative effect on the club's team morale. Both of the players are into the last years of their contracts, but their decision to keep the club sweating over their futures has caused a great deal of outrage among Gunners fans.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, summer signing Kolasinac was grilled on his opinion regarding the ongoing situation, and the Bosnia & Herzegovina international insisted that the squad hadn't let it have a negative impact on their team spirit. The 24-year-old claimed:

"Of course, we would be happy to keep them, but I think it is important not to talk about the contracts.

"Mesut and Alexis are two players who always give their all and it is not an issue. It is not a problem around the team. It gives the team security knowing we have players like them, knowing they can make the difference."





Despite recent talks between the club and Ozil being rumoured to be positive, it is still likely that the club could lose both players for nothing at the end of their contracts. Arguably the club's two finest assets, their lack of commitment to the club is a damning indictment of the lack of silverware boss Arsene Wenger has brought to the club in recent seasons.

Kolašinac is hoping to be fit for the Gunners in time to face Watford on Saturday evening, but his struggle with a hip injury could rule him out of the derby match.

The Gunners currently sit fifth in the table, six points behind the rampant Manchester United and Manchester City who have stormed to the top of the table following their sensational starts to the Premier League season.