Arsene Wenger Growing Frustrated With Mesut Ozil as Contract Talks Continue to Go Nowhere

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has begun to grow frustrated with a lack of movement in contract talks with midfield star Mesut Ozil, with the German's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Mirror report that the Frenchman has grown frustrated at the gulf between the Germany international's contract demands - looking for £350,000-a-week - and his week-to-week performances for the Gunners.

The Watford match is just around the corner & I'm glad to have fully recovered during international break. 👍🏼💯⚽ #teamtraining #WFCvAFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/RarzUbjzMk — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 13, 2017

Asked about ongoing contract talks in his pre-match press conference ahead of a trip to Watford this weekend, Wenger said: “Of course he is important. But I have many ­players - we have spoken about Jack Wilshere, Alex Iwobi.





“They are all players who play in this similar position and it is very interesting because it gives me a lot of opportunities to keep them all focused and refreshed. You need players who have quality and Ozil is one of the best players in the world. He is working hard now, he is only one week back in training, since Monday he has joined in. He has worked hard. He will come back.”

Asked whether a January move was on the cards, he said: “You should ask him that question. I cannot tell you what is really in his mind. I think he wants to stay. Have we had interested ­offers for him? I wouldn’t ­disclose that.”­

Wenger also hinted that he would consider using Jack Wilshere to replace Ozil, saying: “If the competition [Europa League] was less ferocious, Wilshere is ready to play. I wouldn’t be scared to play him. In the ­Premier League he can play, he is nearly back to his best. His strength is to turn the game forward and have acceleration ­individually or with the ball."