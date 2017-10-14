Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona: Late Suarez Goal Rescues Point for Blaugrana at Wanda Metropolitano

A late Luis Suarez goal denied Atletico Madrid victory at the Wanda Metropolitano and maintained Barcelona's unbeaten start in La Liga.

The home side took the lead in the first half courtesy of a well-taken Saul Niguez effort, and they defended with typical resilience in an attempt to hold on to their narrow advantage.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

But Suarez's header in the latter stages of the second half brought Barcelona back on level terms, and rescued a point for the league leaders.





In an incredibly fast-paced opening, Barcelona were almost ahead within a minute when Lionel Messi played a one-two with Luis Suarez and guided his finish just wide.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

But Atletico responded well, Antoine Griezmann testing Marc-André ter Stegen's reactions after a threatening spell of pressure. Moments later, he did it again, firing a low shot towards goal having burst into the box.





It was a surprisingly open start to the game. Diego Simeone's side, so often content to maintain their shape and soak up pressure in the early stages of such significant encounters, were seemingly intent on taking the game to their visitors.





And with 20 minutes played they took the lead, Saul firing an accurate, right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

With a lead established Atletico dropped into a familiar, well-structured defensive shape, one that Barcelona found difficult to unsettle. By half-time, Jan Oblak had not been called into action and a vintage, typically efficient Atletico performance was beginning to take shape.





More creativity was required for Barcelona after the break if they were to break down the increasingly compact hosts; Messi had been subdued aside from his early chance and the crucial final ball had been lacking.





But Atletico were offered a warning when Barcelona's Argentinian talisman very nearly produced a moment of individual brilliance just before the hour mark, striking the outside of the post with a curling free-kick.

6 - Lionel Messi has hit the woodwork more often than any other player in the top five European leagues this season. Misfortune. pic.twitter.com/8SAvg7tfOw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 14, 2017

Messi, who it appeared was having a rare off-day in front of goal, then struck wide ten minutes later with what was the visitors' best opportunity of the game.

Barcelona were probing at Atletico's obdurate defence, and having drawn a stretching save from Oblak moments earlier, Suarez met a cross with towering header from close range to level the scores in the 82nd minute.

Luis Suarez has now scored 88 LaLiga goals for Barcelona; one behind Patrick Kluivert in the club's all-time list.



His 8th header. pic.twitter.com/jh76vfXd03 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 14, 2017

Ernesto Valverde's side were very much in the ascendancy having equalised, searching for a winning goal and the continuation of their unblemished league record.

But despite the efforts of an energised, effervescent Suarez, and a last minute free-kick from Messi, the top of the table clash at the Wanda Metropolitano ended in stalemate.