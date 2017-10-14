Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg: Hosts Back on Track as Heynckes Given the Perfect Start

Jupp Heynckes was given the perfect return to the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich claimed a vital 5-0 win over SC Freiburg in an attempt to close the gap on Borussia Dortmund at the summit of the Bundesliga table.

Thomas Müller put the hosts into the lead after just seven minutes with a simple tap-in. Following some outstanding work down the left-hand side between David Alaba and Kingsley Coman, the Austrian full-back put the ball on a plate for Müller to put Christian Streich's side behind.

Bayern continued to probe Freiburg without facing any threat towards their own goal, however, the hosts were unable to really test the visitor's goalkeeper, Alexander Schwolow, over the next 30 minutes.

Jupp Heynckes' philosophy was clearly already rubbing off on his new squad, the Bavarians not willing to settle for a one-goal lead like they had previously been seen to do over the course of this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

French winger Coman eventually doubled Bayern's advantage minutes before the break. After Arjen Robben, who recently retired from international football, saw a left-footed shot parried by Alexander Schwolow, Coman found himself unmarked to send a header into the empty net.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Bayern had clearly dropped down a gear in the early stages of the second-half, Coman's goal allowing the home side to breathe easier and not overcommit players in attack.

Just before the hour mark, Bayern Munich were awarded a penalty after the referee adjudged that a delicate Joshua Kimmich chip had come off the arm of Freiburg defender Çağlar Söyüncü.





However, the ball was nowhere near the 21-year-old's arm and a video review was enough to convince the ref to change his decision.

Despite avoiding a third goal going in from 12 yards, it took just three minutes from the penalty controversy for Thiago to extend Bayern's lead.





The ball had pinballed around the area and after seeing it set up nicely on the edge of the box, the former Barcelona midfielder sent a low effort past Schwolow.

Robert Lewandowski, after seeing a number of half-chances fail to hit the back of the net, added Bayern's fourth goal of the game with just 15 minutes to go.





After some brilliant work from Thomas Müller to regain possession, the Polish striker calmly dispatched the ball past Freiburg's 25-year-old keeper.





The hosts continued to create chances throughout the closing stages of the match and with the last kick of the game, Joshua Kimmich deservedly got his goal. On a devastating counter attack, Kingsley Coman squared the ball to the young German and Kimmich backheeled the ball into the back of the net to round off a perfect afternoon in Bavaria.