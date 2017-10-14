Brazil Manager Tite Says Ederson's Throwing Technique Needs to Be Studied

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is quite the talent, and his distribution from the back is one of the main reasons Pep Guardiola saw to it that he made the Etihad his home stadium during the summer.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Brazilian, quite popular for his long throws, made his debut for his nation in a 3-0 win against Chile on Tuesday and had very little to do as his backline kept their South American counterparts at bay, but he still managed to impressed his manager.

Brazilian fans did not get to see any heroics from the stopper on the defensive end, but just the fact that he was put on display for many of them who might not be familiar with him must have been good enough, as he left for Europe as a 16-year-old.

Brazil coach Tite: "Ederson has a throw that needs to be studied. In a rehearsed move from City, he left G. Jesus in front of Chile's goal." pic.twitter.com/VpsUGr9uPw — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 12, 2017

Following the match, Brazil boss Tite was full of praise for the stopper.

“Ederson has a throw that needs to be studied," he told ESPN. "In a trained play from City, he left Gabriel Jesus in front of the Chilean goal.”

Despite being left impressed by Ederson, Tite hasn't closed the door on his other keepers.

“This position is not closed either," he added. "We have several top-level players for the role.”