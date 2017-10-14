Burnley 1-1 West Ham United: Late Equaliser Prevents 10-man Hammers From Win at Turf Moor

Saturday afternoon saw Burnley host West Ham United at Turf Moor with the Clarets doing fairly well in the Premier league at 7th place and the Hammers arriving with an attempt to get out of 15th.

The first 20 minutes of the match saw an equal bout between the home and away sides as both tried to put in early chances against each other.

The first goal came in the form of Michail Antonio in the 19th minute as he took the shot directly down the middle of Burnley's box.

The remainder of the half was left in controversy as home fans roared with rage against Andy Carroll.

In a space of two minutes, Andy Carroll managed to get two yellows for almost identical fouls against James Tarkowski and Ben Mee which saw the West Ham forward sent off in the 27th minute.

Both teams tried to get chances in during extra time of the first half but failed to make a change from West Ham's early 0-1 lead.

HALF TIME: Burnley 0 - 1 West Ham United. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 14, 2017

In an attempt to improve the host's performance, Clarets manager Sean Dyche used two substitutions in the start of the second half bringing on Welsh forward Sam Vokes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson made his first two attempts on goal past the hour mark, but failed to convert the chances denied once by the post and also from a solid Joe Hart in the Hammers' net.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Both teams continuously pressed against each other but failed to make an impact to change the scoreline.

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez was taken off in the 75th minute as Slaven Bilic look improve the attack, but boos filled the stadium by the West Ham boss' decision.

An injury scare in the last 20 minutes of the match concerned the visitors as Hart was down after a clash from Burnley substitute Ashley Barnes. Both players to the relief of their fans got up and the play continued.

It wasn't until the 85th minute that Burnley managed to score a late equaliser in the form of Chris Wood, who smashed a header into the back of the net from a Gudmundsson cross.

Bilic made his last substitution of the match nearing the 90-minute mark as he replaced Manuel Lanzini for Arthur Masuaku.

But the Frenchman wouldn't be enough for the Hammers to try and make a late breakthrough in the match as it ended 1-1.

FULL TIME: Burnley 1 - 1 West Ham United. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 14, 2017

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team for today pic.twitter.com/m9KZ24l3if — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 14, 2017

