Chelsea Ace Tiemoue Bakayoko States Determination to Follow in Footsteps of Blues Midfield Legend

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Chelsea ace Tiémoué Bakayoko has expressed his desire to emulate the successes of his former mentor and Blues icon Claude Makélélé. The 23-year-old was in contact with Makélélé during his time at Monaco, where the former Blues star was the technical director. Bakayoko is set for an extended run in the Chelsea side, following N'Golo Kanté's hamstring injury.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, the talented Frenchman explained his eagerness to become a star for Chelsea, much in the way his compatriot did during his time at Stamford Bridge. Bakayoko stated:

"Everyone has targets, and we all have to set ourselves these objectives and push the boundaries of what we can achieve. Claude Makelele is an example to aspire to.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"So to have the chance to follow in his footsteps here at Chelsea is a real motivation. Since I started playing football I’ve always dreamed about playing for certain clubs. 


"Chelsea was certainly one of those. When I was little I was inspired by Didier Drogba, and my family always spoke to me about Makelele, so Chelsea’s always been a club that attracted me."


Bakayoko is set to start for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, and will be looking to build upon his impressive early showings for the Blues. Having scored in his side's 6-0 Champions League thrashing of Qarabag, Bakayoko will be keen to get on the scoresheet again for his club in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters