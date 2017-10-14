Eden Hazard Backs Chelsea to Compete With Manchester Giants in Defence of Premier League Title

Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard believes the Blues are in a good position as they mount a defence of their Premier League title this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's surprise defeat to Crystal Palace, Hazard claimed that he is feeling positive about their start to the season so far, whilst citing who he thinks are Chelsea's main rivals for the title.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & Predictions @mattdebonosport https://t.co/nf9oWNJ45X — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) October 13, 2017

Hazard said: "I think the change from last season is both Manchester clubs - they are very good. They win games. I think we are almost the same.





"We lost some players, some new ones arrived in the team... we are in good condition already for the title. As a Chelsea player, you just want to be on top at the end of the season, but we have to keep going and try to win every game."

Hazard also claimed that he and Chelsea have learned from their 1-0 defeat to title rivals Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"We learnt a lot (from defeat to Man City)," he said. "Firstly that playing a game three days after Atletico Madrid is not easy because we gave 200 per cent there and then we arrived here for the game against a great team. When they have the ball they are very strong.

"We lost Alvaro (Morata) after 20 minutes and for us, he is important as a target man who can find solutions. We shouldn't have conceded the goal and it was not a good game for Chelsea."

Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : Eden Hazard #ballondor pic.twitter.com/lUzX5vpHWn — France Football (@francefootball) October 9, 2017

It had been a good week for Hazard until Saturday's result, being named on the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or, whilst appearing on the score sheet over the international break to secure Belgium's place at next year's World Cup.

He will be hoping his form continues as Chelsea face bottom club Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park today, hoping to stay in touch with both Manchester clubs at the summit of the Premier League.