Jamie Carragher Rips Into Manchester United Fan on Sky Sports Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Jamie Carragher couldn't resist taking a dig at a Manchester United fan during the build up to their clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Sky Sports introduced a live 'countdown' programme which saw Carragher sat alongside members of The Redmen TV - a Liverpool fan Youtube channel - whilst his Monday Night Football co-pundit Gary Neville sat alongside members of FullTimeDevils - a Manchester United fan Youtube channel - in a healthy footballing debate hosted by Geoff Shreeves.

Ben A. Pruchnie/GettyImages

After all the hype of the 'Red Monday' fixture between the two last season, Jose Mourinho went to Anfield with his United side and played for a draw in what turned out to be a very dull 0-0 draw with few chances and very little talking points.

However, with this being the first Premier League game since the international break and with one of the biggest rivalries in football meeting for the first time this season, Sky Sports have not disappointed with their build up to the crucial fixture.

The programme started with both sets of fans taking small digs at each other before the Monday Night Football duo couldn't resist joining in. One United fan decided to take a swing at the former Liverpool defender, before Carragher responded in brilliant style.

When the fan claimed: "You scored a brace one year, didn’t you?" - referring to when Carragher scored two own-goals in one game against United - he replied with: “I did, yeah. Fat Russel Crowe’s son, there.”


He wasn't finished there either. The United fan tried to recover himself referring to the fact the former Liverpool man had never won a Premier League title, before Carragher decided to turn the attention from the match in hand to the outfit the fan was wearing, saying: "“Give Liam Gallagher his cagoule back.”


Liverpool and United face off in the early kick-off on Saturday as the home side look to close the seven point gap between United and themselves, where as the visitors will be looking to keep the pressure up on their Manchester rivals who they are currently level on points with.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters