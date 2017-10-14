Jose Mourinho Jokes About Ultra-Attacking '9 Strikers' Formation for Crunch Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Jose Mourinho has joked that he will play with nine striker against Liverpool this weekend, as speculation continues to swirl around his potential tactical setup for Saturday lunchtime's big game. 

The Portuguese manager has a reputation for shutting up shop in games against big teams - particularly in away matches, which Saturday's is - but Sky Sports report that the United boss laughed off suggestions that he would go ultra-defensive. 

"Yeah, I'll play with one defender and nine strikers," he said. "Don't worry about it that's for sure. One guy behind, and we go with a new system. We go with an evolution of the old W-M and we play with nine strikers, don't worry about it."

United finished just sixth in the Premier League last season, but a healthy amount of summer spending and some stylistic changes have seen the Red Devils off to a flying start to the campaign - sitting second in the table behind local rivals Manchester City on goal difference. 

He said: "We’re in a better position in the table, I think we are playing better, you are more confident because when you have better results, you have more confidence to play than if not. It’s a very difficult match for us, and I think it’s a very difficult match for them."

Both teams have injury problems going into the game, with United missing midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini while Liverpool are set to be without attacking star Sadio Mane for up to six weeks after he picked up a muscle injury on international duty. 

