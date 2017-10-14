Jose Mourinho Jokingly Defends Team's Performance Against Liverpool After Hearing MOTM Result

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Jose Mourinho provided a classic cheeky response when he was asked who the Man of the Match was in Liverpool's game against Manchester United.

Liverpool and Manchester United played an extremely drab affair out at Anfield. The pre-game hype was exactly that, hype. Joe Gomez was given the Man of the Match award after the game produced very sparks and even less goalmouth action. United seemed to lose some of their early-season swagger but that didn’t stop Mourinho from getting the last word.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mourinho asked the reporters who received the man of the match award; they replied: “Joe Gomez” to which Mourinho replied, “Well we must have played not bad then.” 

However, in practice, the game was tragic. Liverpool have one of the most suspect defences of the top six teams and yet, rather than play with the attitude that has carried them to their success thus far, Mourinho elected to pull up the handbrake and park the bus.

Before the game had even begun, people thought that Liverpool were there for the beating. But rather than play with attacking freedom that has propelled them up the table, Mourinho deployed the defensive approach only managing one shot on target throughout the whole game.

