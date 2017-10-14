Jurgen Klopp Insists He Will Walk Away From Liverpool if He Thinks They Can No Longer Compete

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are capable of competing against a cashed-up Manchester United, and he revealed that the day he felt otherwise is the day he would walk away from the club.

The Reds' fixture against United comes at a time when the two sides could not be further apart in terms of form and spending power, and many are calling it a must win for Klopp's side to ensure the Red Devils do not open up a 10-point gap in the league table.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite being financially out-muscled by the club's fierce rivals who have spent £340m since Jose Mourinho arrived a year ago - twice the amount of Klopp's budget in his two-years on Merseyside - the Liverpool boss is passionately defiant to such suggestions that his side cannot compete due to the monetary differences.

When asked if his side is capable of competing against United's astonishing spending power, Klopp said, via the Mirror: “Of course it is. Can we dominate them for the next 20 years ­without spending the same amount of money? ­Probably not, but can we still be there? Yes, of course. And we want to force this.

“Winning is the only thing I think about - and we are not so weak that we don’t have a chance against ­Manchester United.

Klopp then went on to explain he does not need the same spending power which is available to Mourinho to chase honours for Liverpool, a job which he claims he is perfect for.

He added: “Other managers have different ways to do it, other clubs have ­different ways to do it. We have our way.

Klopp has lost two games since March. Crazy the reaction Liverpool fans give him, even though there's no one more suited to manage #LFC. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 12, 2017

“I don’t think I am the perfect manager, I only think I am the ­perfect fit for this club. I really think we are heading the right way. I am really ­convinced. If the ­moment ever ­arrives when I think we cannot be successful, and there is only ­consolation, I go.

“Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world ­creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense. If we could start again now, ­bringing me in, I would still have the same fire, the same passion, ­absolutely no problem.

“I know people don’t want to wait. We cannot change this. If you don’t want to wait, don’t wait. We want to be consistent, ­constant at our high level and to ­improve. Even when we lose a player in the future we want to bring in other players.

“That’s the benefit of a long-term project. I know the owners are not in doubt about me, about us, about anything."