Jurgen Klopp Insists He Will Walk Away From Liverpool if He Thinks They Can No Longer Compete

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are capable of competing against a cashed-up Manchester United, and he revealed that the day he felt otherwise is the day he would walk away from the club. 

The Reds' fixture against United comes at a time when the two sides could not be further apart in terms of form and spending power, and many are calling it a must win for Klopp's side to ensure the Red Devils do not open up a 10-point gap in the league table.  

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite being financially out-muscled by the club's fierce rivals who have spent £340m since Jose Mourinho arrived a year ago - twice the amount of Klopp's budget in his two-years on Merseyside - the Liverpool boss is passionately defiant to such suggestions that his side cannot compete due to the monetary differences. 

When asked if his side is capable of competing against United's astonishing spending power, Klopp said, via the Mirror: “Of course it is. Can we dominate them for the next 20 years ­without spending the same amount of money? ­Probably not, but can we still be there? Yes, of course. And we want to force this.

“Winning is the only thing I think about - and we are not so weak that we don’t have a chance against ­Manchester United.

Klopp then went on to explain he does not need the same spending power which is available to Mourinho to chase honours for Liverpool, a job which he claims he is perfect for.

He added: “Other managers have different ways to do it, other clubs have ­different ways to do it. We have our way.

“I don’t think I am the perfect manager, I only think I am the ­perfect fit for this club. I really think we are heading the right way. I am really ­convinced. If the ­moment ever ­arrives when I think we cannot be successful, and there is only ­consolation, I go.

“Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world ­creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense. If we could start again now, ­bringing me in, I would still have the same fire, the same passion, ­absolutely no problem.

“I know people don’t want to wait. We cannot change this. If you don’t want to wait, don’t wait. We want to be consistent, ­constant at our high level and to ­improve. Even when we lose a player in the future we want to bring in other players.

“That’s the benefit of a long-term project. I know the owners are not in doubt about me, about us, about anything."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters