Liverpool Fans Hit Out at Jordan Henderson's Performance Against Manchester United

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United earlier today at Anfield.

The Reds dominated the match for large periods, they had 62% possession and had 16 shots on goal, 13 more than Man Utd. But Jurgen Klopp's side were unable to find the breakthrough.

The draw means Liverpool moved to sixth place in the Premier League table, level on points with Arsenal and Chelsea, the former having a game in hand. Liverpool have now won only one match in their last eight games this season.





Liverpool fans weren't happy with the performance of one Reds player in particular after the draw, with many supporters seeing his display a lacklustre. Jordan Henderson played the full 90 minutes of the match, but was unable to help his side get the three points.

A lot of Liverpool fans went on Twitter to vent their views on Jordan Henderson's performance today. A lot of them were specifically upset with their captain's creativity in the match. Here's a selection of tweets from during and after the game.

Jordan Henderson's not a bad footballer, but he lacks any sort of imagination. Every pass is safer than safe. — Ben Spratt (@bensprattjourn) October 14, 2017





Would you look at that! I've only gone and found Jordan henderson's pass map pic.twitter.com/WeE9TnIFl6 — Miles Teller (@alexhill40) October 14, 2017

1 win in 8 games, shocking. I'll continue to say it each week, Jordan Henderson is a passenger in our squad - Quite simply offers nothing. — Ashley salter (@Ashleysalter7) October 14, 2017

Still wondering where Jordan Henderson went today. Having one good game a month isn’t enough to be Captain for me #LFC — Imani in CT LFC AO🎙 (@LFCConnecticut) October 14, 2017

Liverpool's next game will be in the Champions League away to Maribor on Tuesday. They have drawn both their opening games in their group and need a win to keep the pressure on first place Sevilla. Jordan Henderson will perhaps be looking for a better performance in that game as it seems like he may have a lot to prove based on some fans views.