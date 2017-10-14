Manchester United withstood huge pressure from a dominant Liverpool side in front of a packed Anfield to hold onto their unbeaten start to the 2017/18 Premier League season. David de Gea put in a phenomenal performance during the forgettable draw between the two English giants.

Following a fiercely contested opening half an hour which had seen both teams fail to produce a clear goal-scoring opportunity, the game burst into life in the 34th minute when de Gea made an incredible save with his left foot from a Joel Matip effort.

As the interval approached United fashioned a big chance of their own. Following a tidy one-two between Anthony Martial and Lukaku, the Belgian centre-forward had only Simon Mignolet to beat to put the Red Devils ahead. However Lukaku, who has struggled to score against the top six Premier League clubs, fired the ball straight at the Liverpool stopper in what was the final chance of a first-half stalemate.

5 - No goalkeeper has made more saves from big chances in the @premierleague this season than David de Gea. Stretch. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/karSzZ6kNr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

Liverpool squandered another big chance to take the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Joe Gomez whipped a cross into the box which avoided both of United's centre-backs and fell to Emre Can. The German midfielder awkwardly made contact with the ball from 10 yards out, but could not keep his shot on target.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool continued to push for a winner, while the away side never really got a foot-hold in the game but as the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the game, both sets of fans and neutrals will have been disappointed by a match that had huge hype during the week but failed to deliver.

Jurgen Klopp will feel his side should have secured all three points in a game they dominated, while Mourinho will be concerned by his side's ability to hold onto the ball - but thankful Man Utd are leaving Anfield with their unbeaten record this season intact.