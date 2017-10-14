Man City Talisman Sergio Aguero Could Feature Against Stoke Despite Amsterdam Car Incident

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Pep Guardiola will give Sergio Aguero until the final minutes for the Argentinian to prove his fitness ahead of their clash against Stoke City. 

Reports from ESPN suggest that despite obtaining a fractured rib after being involved in a car accident in late September, forcing Aguero to miss their side's 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, Guardiola admits that his star striker could be in contention to face Stoke at the Etihad today.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Guardiola stated: "He did his first training session after what happened and he did it quite well. Hopefully as soon as possible he'll be back.

"Maybe (he'll be back for Saturday), we're going to see in the last training session. Of course, he is not 100 percent but he recovered quite well."

Guardiola was also quick to recognise the severity of the situation and displayed his relief that the striker's injuries were not as serious as first feared. 

He followed on, saying: "The most important thing is that it's not as dangerous as it could have been. He explained what happened... but we are back to normal and we are happy about that."

Aguero had to miss the entirety of the recent international break, watching from the sidelines as Lionel Messi and co. dramatically secured qualification for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Pep will be hoping to call on the services of Aguero sooner rather than later, as his Manchester City side have made a near perfect start, dropping only two points as they sit joint 1st, alongside neighbours Manchester United. 

United's fixture against Liverpool Saturday lunchtime could serve as the chance for City to leapfrog their inner-city rivals and gain the upper hand in the title race so early on into the season.  

