Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City: Gabriel Jesus-Inspired City Smash Potters to Pieces

Manchester City continue to roll over every team they face, as the secured another comprehensive win with victory over Stoke City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.



Pep Guardiola made zero changes to the side that beat Chelsea before the international break, with Fabian Delph retaining his position at left-back with Danilo remaining on the bench. The only surprise was the inclusion of Sergio Aguero on the bench, with the Argentinian defying a broken rib to make the squad.

Mark Hughes had to make a number of changes to his side, with Joe Allen's absence being a massive blow after he was crunched by a pair of Ireland players on international duty. It was also a baptism of fire for young defender Thomas Edwards, who was making his debut for the Potters.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Stoke started the game looking to frustrate City, but could have been 1-0 down within minutes of the opening whistle when City winger Leroy Sane smashed a shot over the bar from close range.



Despite the early frustrations, it didn't take long for City to break the deadlock. Kyle Walker intercepted a Stoke ball, before playing a one-two with Kevin De Bruyne - picking the ball back up and crossing for Gabriel Jesus to make it 1-0.

Stoke were then 3-0 down within 30 minutes. First, Raheem Sterling finished off a silky move, completely engineered by the brilliant De Bruyne. The English winger then turned provider, cutting the ball back to David Silva to get the third.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite the first-half dominance, Stoke did get one goal back before the break when Mame Diouf was played down the right wing, before he cut inside Delph and saw his low, angled shot deflected into the net.

That goal clearly gave the Potters a boost going into the second half. Minutes after the break, young debutant Edwards whipped in a ball which Diouf got his head to - the ball flying wide until it cannoned off Kyle Walker and bounced into the net making it 3-2.

This bought a reaction out of Guardiola’s side, with Gabriel Jesus getting their fourth; his sixth in the league this season, just moments after Edwards was stretchered off injured.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

That fourth goal seemingly opened the floodgates for City. First Fernandinho blasted a 30-yard free kick into the net to make it 5-2. Minutes later, De Bruyne produced another piece of magic, his through-ball finding Sane who slotted home.

Bernardo Silva made it 7-2 at the death with his first Manchester City goal, following good work from Raheem Sterling. The win takes City ahead of rivals Manchester United to the top of the league, while Stoke continue to creep closer to the relegation zone.