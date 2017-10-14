Newcastle Sweat as Mike Ashley Exit Could Rest on Chinese Communist Party​ Congress

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Newcastle United fans will be forced to see the outcome of Chinese President Xi's Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Wednesday as the discussion of foreign investment, which includes the buying of European football clubs, is brought forward, according to Chronicle Live.

West Brom and Southampton have both seen investment come in through groups based in China, while the taking over of AC Milan and Inter are most likely two of the highest profile cases of foreign investment in recent years.

CHANDAN KHANNA/GettyImages

China have pushed for the growth of their domestic league by spending incredible amounts of money over the last few seasons and President Xi is expected to ease off on current restrictions that limit investors from buying European football clubs.


A South American quintet occupy the Chinese Super League's five record-transfers, with Oscar (Chelsea), Hulk (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Alex Teixeira (Shakhtar Donetsk), Jackson Martínez (Atlético Madrid) and Ramires (Chelsea) moving to Asia for a combined €245.8m.


With there being a strong desire in Newcastle to see Mike Ashley out of the club, any Chinese investors will feel confident that a takeover attempt could be successful. Added to that, there are few teams in the Premier League that can match Newcastle's resources and passion for football.

