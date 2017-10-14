PHOTO: #TakeAKnee Reaches German Football As Hertha Berlin Join Movement

Colin Kaepernick probably had no idea his motion would become such a thing after deciding to completely blank on the American National Anthem last year.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback, now a free agent, decided to sit out said anthem in a personal form of protest, citing racism as his main reason for his actions.

.@TuckerCarlson: "Do you think that Colin Kaepernick's actions have reduced police brutality in this country, or conceviably could?" #Tucker pic.twitter.com/MnpqzzO8Wq — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2017

The 29-year-old has since inspired a movement, with several NFL teams refusing to stand up when the anthem is played prior to matches, taking a knee instead.

And it is certainly looking like the form of protest is making its way out of the United States, as German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin demonstrated same before their league game against Schalke 04 on Saturday.

The club's Twitter account also posted a photo of the team taking a knee, with the caption: "Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore! #TakeAKnee #hahohe."

#TakeAKnee comes to Germany - entire Hertha team + coaching staff down on one knee before today's Bundesliga game against Schalke. https://t.co/7h1Sx5xB4q — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) October 14, 2017





Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore! #TakeAKnee #hahohe pic.twitter.com/spZvRSGVxQ — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) October 14, 2017

From America to Germany, the #TakeAKnee tour. Wonder where it will pop up next.