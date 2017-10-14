Spurs Ace Dele Alli Prepared to Rally Against Club's Strict Wage Rules to Seal Lucrative New Deal

Spurs star Dele Alli is believed to be preparing to argue his cause for a significantly improved contract - hoping to more than double his current £50k-per-week deal. Spurs are notorious for keeping their players in check with a robust wage structure, but Alli is thought to be determined to see the club bend their rules to make him the highest earner at the club.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Alli wishes to become the biggest earner at the north London club, hoping to land himself a new deal which exceeds that of current top earner Harry Kane, who is earning around £100k-per-week. The talented 21-year-old is hoping to use the fact he could earn a far higher wage at other top European clubs to ensure his pay rise.

On the pitch, Alli has had a rather tepid start to the Premier League season, failing to recapture the form that saw the youngster burst onto the scene and earn a regular place in the England international set-up. Playing in the number ten role, the tenacious midfielder has contributed just two goals and one assists for his side so far this season.

The former Milton Keynes man was booked for diving during his side's 4-0 victory over Huddersfield in the Premier League last month, and the player's tendency to find himself in trouble remains a worrying element of the talented prodigy's game.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It is unclear whether Spurs are willing to pay Alli the lucrative wage he is demanding, and his performances have arguably done little to justify the staggering pay increase. As the star still has five years remaining on his current deal, Spurs will feel they have the upper hand in any potential negotiations with the player.

With the likes of Real Madrid believed to be waiting in the wings to snap at Alli at any moment, the club will need to be careful in their discussions with the England international, as the lure of the Bernabéu could prove tempting should negotiations turn sour.