Spurs Youngster Names the Premier League Legend Who Is Helping Him Develop in Loan Spell

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah had revealed which player is helping him settle at Aston Villa this season. 

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a good spell at Villa so far, he has featured 12 times for the club, scoring two goals in that time. Tottenham will be particularly interested in their youngster's progress this season, as he is being tipped by some as a future star for their club.

However, one unlikely source that has helped the England Under-21 international settle at the Villains is Chelsea legend John Terry, who himself joined the club over the summer. Onomah has revealed that Terry has helped him settle at the club and discussed what a privilege it is to be learning from him. 

Speaking to the Sun, he said: JT in particular has helped me settle in well. He's from London like me and he's a really good role model.

"To have him around the dressing room always talking to me gives me massive confidence. He's an experienced head and knows exactly what he's doing, so I always listen to the advice he gives me because he is definitely someone I can learn from.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"It's crazy to watch these huge players and role models on TV as a kid and then have them alongside you in the dressing room. It's great to see what they are really like. JT is a very humble guy and I just feel privileged to be able to learn from him." 

Onomah has also starred for the England Under-21 side this season, and scored a wonderful long-range goal against Scotland Under-21 in their recent game.

The loanee will now be hoping to continue his impact at Villa this season, perhaps in the hope that he can force his way into Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino plans for next season when he returns in the summer to the Premier League side. 

