Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth: Spurs Break Wembley Curse Thanks to Eriksen Strike

Tottenham secured their first league win at Wembley this season after defeating a defiant Bournemouth side thanks to an early second-half strike from the in-form Christian Eriksen.

A game of two halves saw Tottenham languish in possession as they struggled to break down a well-organised Cherries outfit in the first period, however Mauricio Pochettino's side emerged from the break with a sense of urgency as they hit the front in the 46th minute and held on to secure three points at home for the first time this season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

A tame start to the proceedings saw Tottenham dominate the early possession with little danger as the Cherries frustrated the home side with their deep lying defence, which successfully limited the in-form Harry Kane to just one touch in the opening 20 minutes.

Half-chances came the way of Spurs through Erikson and Dele Alli but it was Bournemouth who came closest to taking an early lead when Junior Stanislas was teed up superbly by Adam Smith, whose first-time shot was blocked by Davinson Sanchez - the visitors claimed handball, but the ball struck the midfielders chest.

Absolutely ridiculous reflex save from Lloris. Corner came in, header down low to his left and gets down to it with one hand #TOTBOU — David Preece (@davidpreece12) October 14, 2017

A subsequent corner secured Bournemouth's second clear chance in quick succession as Stanislas's delivery took a couple of deflections which required the desperate intervention of Hugo Lloris, whose instinctive low stop saved Tottenham's blushes.





The Cherries opportunities on goal should have kicked Spurs into gear but they remained passive and safe in possession, as their slow ball movement failed to to cut through Bournemouth's tight defensive line.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

When the ball did manage to find Kane, after a clever pass from Eriksen, the England international's lack of involvement showed as he struggled to get the ball out of his feet, with his weak shot then saved by Asmir Begovic.





The first period petered out with little incident, with only a headed effort over the crossbar from Toby Alderweireld at the back post offering something for the home supporters to rise to their feet for.

I'd like to say #Bournemouth have defended well, but #Spurs have been desperately poor in the final third. Created very little. 0-0 — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) October 14, 2017

As poor as Tottenham were in the first half, it took just one minute for Pochettino's side to hit the front as their quick passage of play from the start reaped its immediate reward.





After a quick exchange of passes on the edge of the box, Eriksen rode a weak challenge from Simon Francis to nestle the ball into the corner of the goal - making it three goals in five league games for the Dane.

Now with renewed vigour and intent, Tottenham were pulling apart Bournemouth's defence and allowing little opportunity for Eddie Howe's side to relieve the pressure from their half.

Christian Eriksen has now been directly involved in 28 goals in 33 games across all competitions in 2017.



Define: end product. pic.twitter.com/FeoXZkqIyC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 14, 2017

Although Spurs continued to pepper Begovic's goal it took until the 62nd minute for another clear-cut chance to come the home side's way, and it was a miraculous escape for Bournemouth as Kane spurned two successive golden opportunities to double his side's lead when both his shots in the six-yard box were blocked.





It was a reprieve for the Cherries who had worked tirelessly to contain Tottenham's attacking threat, and as the game entered the final twenty minutes it was the visitors who threw caution to the wind.

Opportunities came the way of Stanislas and substitute Jermain Defoe in behind Spurs back-line as they pressed higher up the field to force Tottenham into an error which would offer an opportunity for an equaliser.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Pochettino's men were up for the task however, as superb defending from Jan Vertonghen and Alderweireld denied the Cherries and ensured three points were headed Spurs' way.

The home win will have silenced the critics who questioned Tottenham's ability to win at Wembley, but Spurs must now swiftly turn their attention to the Champions League where they will face the imposing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, before they face Liverpool in the league at the weekend.





Bournemouth on the other hand are set to make the trip to Stoke City in search of their first away win of the season, as they continue to languish in the bottom three.