Tottenham Set to Fend Off Premier League Competition for PSV Wonderkid

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Tottenham look set to fight off stiff Premier League competition in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven youngster Steven Bergwijn.


The 20-year-old has attracted the attention of many European clubs after becoming an important part of PSV's starting 11 last season, and is being viewed as one of Holland's brightest prospect coming through. 

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

West Ham and Bournemouth are also tracking the youngster, however according to the Mirror, Tottenham have been long-term admirers of Bergwijn - who has been described as a two-footed winger who can play on either side of the pitch.


The Dutch national team are now entering a rebuilding phase after the senior side failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and with Bergwijn representing his country from Under 17-21 levels, many expect the youngster to go on and become a regular member of the senior team in the near future.

Daniel Kopatsch/GettyImages

Tottenham themselves turned to the Dutch Eredivise this summer when they signed Davinson Sanchez for around £42m, and look set to take another of the league's rising stars in January should they make a move for Bergwijn. 


Bergwijn has made six appearances for PSV so far this season, scoring two goals and grabbing an assists whilst helping his side top the league after their first seven games. Many have been impressed by the maturity and flair he has shown so far this season, and Tottenham are certainly keeping a close eye on his development.


After falling under heavy criticism for not making as many signings as expected during the summer, manager Mauricio Pochettino will likely be looking to further add to his Tottenham squad in January as he looks to strengthen his side into Premier League title contenders.

