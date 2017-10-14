Watford Boss Marco Silva Warns Isaac Success on His Conduct Amid Unsavoury Allegations

Watford boss Marco Silva has warned striker Isaac Success about his conduct after he was detained by police last month after an incident that was reported to have happened in a hotel, involving money and prostitutes.

In quotes given to BBC, Silva was quoted as saying: “He needs to be careful - everyone needs to be careful - and know the right way, everybody at the club knows the rules and their obligations as a professional.”

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Success was supposed to be a revelation for the Hornets after completing a then record fee of £12.5m move from Granada. However, he has only managed to score once in the 19 games that he has featured in and has now picked up an injury that will keep him out for a considerable amount of time.

Speaking on the injury, Silva stated: “We expect six to eight weeks," said Silva. "It's a knee injury, a problem he had in one session here. It was a normal situation and looked nothing special at that moment but after examinations, the problem is bigger and now we need to wait for him.”

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Success has made one singular appearance for Watford this season. He was a second-half substitute in their 3-2 defeat against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup in August.