West Ham Could Trigger Two Year Contract Extension Option in Unsettled Senegalese Striker's Contract

West Ham have the option of extending Diafra Sakho's contract by a further two years if the Senegalese striker knuckles down and continues to perform for the Hammers.

The centre forward has three goals in his last three games for club and country, but publicly pursued a move away from East London during the summer, supposedly failing a medical at West Brom and missing out on a deadline day move to Rennes.

It has widely been reported that his contract expires at the end of this season, but the Daily Mail believe that it runs beyond the conclusion of this campaign, giving the Hammers more time to debate executing the extension clause.

Sakho was left frustrated after not getting his dream move out of East London, yet has appeared to have found a new lease of life, scoring the winner off the bench against Swansea to save his manager Slaven Bilic's blushes.

Bilic's decision to withdraw £16m summer signing Javier Hernandez and replace him with Sakho was met with a chorus of boos at the London Stadium, but the West Ham manager insists that he trusts his own decisions.

"It's better to be clapped than booed. But at the end of the day I have to trust my decisions. Those decisions gave us what we wanted."

When asked whether any of his star attackers are exempt from being subbed off, he added: "Nobody is. The game decisions are very important ones. They are crucial ones. In the last game, me and my staff took the decision because it was the right one."

West Ham travel to Burnley this afternoon with Andy Carroll expected to get the nod over Sakho.