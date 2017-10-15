Arsene Wenger Provides Update on Injured Duo Following Disappointing Watford Defeat

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Laurent Koscielny and Danny Welbeck went off with muscular and hamstring problems respectively during the Gunners' defeat to Watford.

The pair had both shaken off injuries to be able to come in and start for Arsenal during the teatime kick-off, but neither were able to finish the match.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As quoted by the club's official website, Wenger said: "It looks to be a hamstring with Welbeck. I don’t really know because everybody is shocked in the dressing room [about the result]. It looks a muscular problem. Koscielny is a muscular problem as well."

Welbeck was substituted for Mesut Ozil on 61 minutes and will now be sent for further assessments. Returning Frenchman Koscielny made way for Rob Holding in the 85th.

The centre-half has been struggling with a recurring Achilles problem for most of the season, and is having to be nursed through the campaign by medics, and so the last thing he needs is another kind of injury.

Arsenal had chances to double their 1-0 at Vicarage Road and will be particularly disappointed with the manner of the 2-1 defeat, especially after a controversial penalty decision.

High flying Watford leapfrogged Arsenal in the Premier League table with the result and find themselves flirting with Champions League football at this early stage of the season in fourth.

