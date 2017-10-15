David Wagner Concerned About Huddersfield's Lack of 'Bravery' in Defeat to Swansea

David Wagner bemoaned his Terriers side's lack of courage as they slipped to a 2-0 loss at Swansea and extended their run of winless games to six.

Tammy Abraham's double either side of half time was enough to see Swansea through, with Huddersfield clearly lacking a potent attacking threat.

Swansea 2-0 Huddersfield: Tammy Abraham Double Puts Terriers Into Troubled Waters @emmottleigh1 https://t.co/7k2NZHikYE — SwanseaPro (@SwanseaPro) October 14, 2017

"I'm frustrated about our performance in the first half", Wagner complained to BBC Sport. "In the second half we were much braver on the ball, more confident on the ball."

Some may not have agreed with the Terriers boss that the second half performance met the required standards, and perhaps not his comment about their perceived luck either.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"There were so many unlucky situations against us, but this is okay because we weren't brave enough in the first half and this is what you have to do if you like to have the luck."

Four games have now passed in all competitions without Huddersfield getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It's not good, and this is something we need to change and would like to change. We hit the bar for the third time this season, but these situations can happen in a football match. We will score goals for sure and we will work on scoring goals."