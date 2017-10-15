Everton Target Newcastle Hero Rafa Benitez as Ronald Koeman Replacement After Poor Start

Ronald Koeman's tenure at Goodison park is reportedly on borrowed time after a poor start to the season despite some heavy summer spending.

According to The Sun, Everton's owners already have a shortlist of possible replacements for the Dutchman, with Newcastle's Rafael Benitez said to be one of them.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Reports also claim that the Toffees’ players are now convinced it is only a matter of time before Koeman loses his job at Goodison Park, after apparently losing the dressing-room.

However an approach for Benitez, who led Merseyside rivals Liverpool to Champions League success in 2005, would certainly be a remarkable and bold move for Everton.

The Newcastle boss is in a powerful position with the fans at St James’ Park, often being quoted as the best gaffer they've had since Sir Bobby Robson.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

However the Spaniard has never quite convinced owner Mike Ashley to spend the amount of money he would have liked, something that the Merseyside club have already proved they are willing to do.

Benitez still owns a house on Merseyside and has always said he wants to develop a team to greatness.

However Benitez already has such a project on his hands at Newcastle, a team that he has already improved drastically.

Benitez is also loved by the Magpies fans and with him also being an ex-Liverpool boss, he's certainly not likely to get the same love from the Toffees fans.

18% - Ronald Koeman's win % in away league games with Everton is just 18% (P22 W4), compared to 37% with Southampton (P38 W14). Sickness. pic.twitter.com/5Dipg4dUhJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 15, 2017

Although Everton have been historically reluctant to fire managers, the owners expected far better from the team after Koeman spent so much money in the summer.

The Toffees faced off away at Brighton on Sunday and were only able to come away from the AMEX with a single point, with Koeman's men currently sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

Next up Everton will French giants Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday, before playing Arsenal next weekend in what will be two more vital games in terms of Koeman's future.