Former Man Utd Star Rio Ferdinand Fumes on Twitter After Mourinho's 92nd Minute Anfield Substitution

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to express his displeasure after Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho opted to bring on Victor Lindelof in the 92nd minute against Liverpool.

The Swede was introduced in injury time under instruction to help defend the 0-0 draw, and former centre-half turned BT pundit Ferdinand was not a happy man.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Essentially, he thought that it was a strange decision from Mourinho to bring him on when he might have started in the absence of Eric Bailly, and he wrote: "You can't bring me on at 92mins.....My pride would be pierced."


The move, and the performance in general didn't go down particularly well with some Red Devils supporters who felt that the Portuguese parked the bus at Anfield.

Lindelof joined United over the summer from Benfica for €35m, but has thus far failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, with Mourinho seemingly giving him the 'Henrikh Mkhitaryan treatment'.


The 23-year-old has been deemed 'not ready' to start a game for United in the Premier League yet, and is behind Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in the pecking order.


Ferdinand, as a former centre-half, cannot have too many complaints about United defensively to be fair - they have only conceded two league goals in eight games so far.

