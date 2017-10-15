Gabriel Jesus Praises Man City's 'Beautiful Football' After Thrashing Stoke at the Etihad

Gabriel Jesus has lauded Manchester City's "beautiful football" in Saturday's 7-2 demolition of Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League leaders continued their imperious start to the season, taking their goal tally to a prolific 29 in just eight games and moving two points clear of Manchester United.

And Jesus, who bagged an impressive brace in the victory, has spoken of his delight at the team performance.

Gabriel Jesus has now scored 12 Premier League goals in 14 starts for Man City.



"We are playing beautiful football, making passes, doing what the manager asks us and what we have been training," he told the club's official website. "That's the most important; to not only score goals but also to play in a beautiful way.

"We are very happy with our home performance, but it’s the whole performance of the team. We have been working hard and face every game to win and score lots of goals. We're really happy with how we are playing.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"There might be times this season that is difficult (to maintain), but at the end of the day we need to do what we can do. If we train well we will get our results at the end of the season."

Kevin De Bruyne was the standout performer as City's irrepressible attack left Stoke helpless. The Belgian midfielder provided two assists, one of which was a superb pass into the path of Jesus.

And the Brazilian forward recognised the quality of his in-form teammate: "I'm really happy and pleased to be playing with high-level players like him," he said. "We all feel lucky to have him in our team."