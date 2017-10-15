Liverpool & Man Utd Braced for Setback With Target Stefan De Vrij Keen to Stay on at Lazio

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has revealed that he hopes to reach an agreement with the club to extend his contract. 

The Dutch international has been impressive this year for the Serie A side and is looking to continue his stay with a contract extension. 

FourFourTwo reported what the defender had to say to Lazio's official club channel after their magnificent away win at Juventus 2-1 on Saturday, with Paulo Dybala missing a penalty in the last kick of the game denying Juventus to keep their unbeaten record at home in tact.

"Besides playing well as a team there are also a lot of friendships among us, this is a really nice thing."

De Vrij was subject to rumours linking him away from the club with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested in the defender during the summer transfer window. 

The Netherlands defender looks to have quashed any sort of move away from Rome following the statement of intent to stay: "I'm very happy to be here. We are talking to the club right now and I hope to find an agreement.

"You never know what will happen. My intention is to grow and improve and make the best decision for my career."

