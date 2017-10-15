Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Set to Return Only After England Games Against Germany & Brazil

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is expected to make his return to action after the November international break, the Mirror have reported.

The 29-year-old has yet to play a game this season after rupturing a thigh tendon during the summer.

But he is set to complete his recovery by next month and offer Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp a boost.

The two international friendlies in November, however, will come too soon for Lallana. Gareth Southgate's side will play against Germany and Brazil having secured their place in next summer's World Cup.

Lallana is said to be aiming for a return to the national team for the March friendlies, before staking a claim for his place in the squad that travels to Russia.

The former Southampton man made a further step in his recovery last week when he flew to Qatar to use the facilities at the renowned Aspire clinic.

When Lallana has returned to full fitness, he will look to force his way into Klopp's plans for the remainder of the season.

His absence in midfield has certainly been felt, and he will likely be welcomed back into the fold with open arms by Liverpool fans.

Lallana, who has earned 33 caps for England, last week took to social media to give an update on his injury status. “Great week stepping up the rehab even further," he wrote. "Getting stronger each and every day.”