Lucas Biglia Backs Milan Teammate Andre Silva for Greatness in Build Up to Inter Clash

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia has backed teammate Andre Silva to become one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

21-year-old Silva signed for Milan from Porto in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £33m, and is fast becoming one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

The Portuguese scored a hat-trick back in September during Milan’s 5-1 Europa League victory over FK Austria Wien, becoming the first player to achieve that feat in Europe since Milan legend Kaka in 2006.

Silva is beginning to make strides with the national side as well, after helping Portugal qualify for the World Cup with a goal and an assist in their midweek match-up against Switzerland.

Milan teammate Biglia had nothing but praise when talking about the youngster, telling Milan TV: “Andre Silva is young, but you can tell he’s a great player. He is mature, has a good head on his shoulders and is a real professional. I have no doubt he’ll become one of the best strikers in Europe and hopefully the derby can be his game.”

Speaking ahead of Milan’s league match against Inter Milan this evening, Biglia has claimed that he cannot wait to be involved in his first Derby della Maddonia.

As reported by Football Italia, the former Lazio midfielder said: “Having the opportunity and the great fortune to play in both the Rome and Milan Derbies is very important.

“What really matters is the result, as that is what pushes you forward. We hope to play well and if we bring home three points, it’ll be spectacular.

“We must play with hunger, character and intelligence. We had a good attitude against Roma and played on a par with them for 70 minutes, but we let go after the goal. That’s where we have to improve, as at the first sign of difficulty, our heads drop.”

With Nikola Kalinic out injured, it seems as though Andre Silva will have the chance to lead the Milan frontline this evening at the San Siro.

Going into the match, Inter currently sit fourth in Serie A, while remaining unbeaten. Milan, on the other hand, will look to make strides in the league table after finding themselves in seventh place, seven points off their Milanese rivals.