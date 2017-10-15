Lucas Vazquez Revels in the Form of Real Madrid Ace After Yet Another Stunning Performance

The 26 year old Spanish striker Lucas Vazquez has heaped praise upon his compatriot Isco, after he came off the bench in place of Vazquez to rescue Los Blancos in their game on Saturday against Getafe.

In an interview with Marca, Vazquez decared: "Isco doesn't hide who he is, his football is from the street.

"The way Isco plays, it comes from inside, it is a pleasure to play with him. He is in wonderful form and I hope it stays that way for a long time."

He scores, assists,controls & boss the game @isco_alarcon is the most important player for us now #RealMadrid #HalaMadrid — Raghav Mishra (@imraghav_7) October 15, 2017

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had been hoping to give Isco a well earned rest, taking into consideration his exploits for Spain in the international break, as well as their upcoming Champions League tie with Tottenham.



However, with Real stuttering against a stubborn Getafe side, the Frenchman knew he only had one man to turn to. The Malaga born playmaker has arguably been the best midfielder in the world this season, with perhaps only Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City offering him competion.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

This has failed to go unnoticed in the Spanish capital, and with 20 minutes to go and the two sides at a stalemate, Isco was charged with breaking the deadlock.

And break it he did, providing an immediate impetus to Los Blancos before eventually supplying Cristiano Ronaldo, with a sumptious chipped pass, his first goal in La Liga this season and all three points for Madrid.

Cristiano struggling to score in La liga?

Real Madrid struggling to win?

Isco says no problem pic.twitter.com/XZBRc8bawk — Rk (@RkFutbol) October 14, 2017

Vazquez was also supportive of Ronaldo, who before his winner had had a difficult afternoon, which inclued missing a guilt-edged chance from only 2 yards away.

Of the Real Madrid talisman, the striker said: "It was only a matter of time before he scored his first La Liga goal this season.

"He came up at the end, gave us three points and he is very happy."