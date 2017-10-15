Lucas Vazquez Revels in the Form of Real Madrid Ace After Yet Another Stunning Performance

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

The 26 year old Spanish striker Lucas Vazquez has heaped praise upon his compatriot Isco, after he came off the bench in place of Vazquez to rescue Los Blancos in their game on Saturday against Getafe. 

In an interview with Marca, Vazquez decared: "Isco doesn't hide who he is, his football is from the street.

"The way Isco plays, it comes from inside, it is a pleasure to play with him. He is in wonderful form and I hope it stays that way for a long time."

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had been hoping to give Isco a well earned rest, taking into consideration his exploits for Spain in the international break, as well as their upcoming Champions League tie with Tottenham.

However, with Real stuttering against a stubborn Getafe side, the Frenchman knew he only had one man to turn to. The Malaga born playmaker has arguably been the best midfielder in the world this season, with perhaps only Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City offering him competion. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

This has failed to go unnoticed in the Spanish capital, and with 20 minutes to go and the two sides at a stalemate, Isco was charged with breaking the deadlock. 

And break it he did, providing an immediate impetus to Los Blancos before eventually supplying Cristiano Ronaldo, with a sumptious chipped pass, his first goal in La Liga this season and all three points for Madrid.

Vazquez was also supportive of Ronaldo, who before his winner had had a difficult afternoon, which inclued missing a guilt-edged chance from only 2 yards away.

Of the Real Madrid talisman, the striker said: "It was only a matter of time before he scored his first La Liga goal this season.

"He came up at the end, gave us three points and he is very happy."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters