Manchester City Show Their Solidarity to Injured Teammate With Tribute Before Pummelling Stoke

October 15, 2017

Manchester City brought out their commemorative t-shirts again, this time for injured teammate, Benjamin Mendy, the same sign of solidarity that they showed last season to Ilkay Gundogan.

Last season their tribute to sidelined teammate Gundogan involved wearing shirts back-to-front, with his name emblazoned on their chest, as well as his club number. 

Gundogan missed the rest of last season with a serious knee injury, and City players wanted to show solidarity to their teammate whose career has been plagued with chronic injuries.

In an action that mirrored the German’s tribute, this time around saw the team sport the name of French left-back, Mendy before their home tie against Stoke.

Mendy was carted off during last month’s clash with Crystal Palace, in his fifth game since arriving from Monaco.

Mendy, who is not shy when it comes to Twitter, used the platform to express his gratitude to his new club’s tribute, "Who needs a GF when you have these teammates." (via The Sun).

The French international even posted a video on his Twitter to show the progress of his treatment, in what looks to see him sidelined for a lengthy amount of time.

Asked if City manager, Pep Guardiola will invest in January for a new left back, he replied, “We will see. We thought about next summer about looking for another left-back. 


“We have Danilo, Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko who can play there so we will see as we go along.”


