Mark Hughes Reveals Why He Thinks Kevin De Bruyne Is the Best Player in the Premier League

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has lauded Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following his side's demolition at the hands of the Citizens on Saturday, stating the Belgian is the best player in the Premier League. 

The 26-year-old marked his 100th appearance for the north west club with two sensational assists, setting up Gabriel Jesus for his second of the afternoon and Leroy Sane for City's sixth. 

The former Genk youth academy graduate rounded of a scintillating display by racking up his 37th and 38th assist since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg for around £66m in the summer of 2015.

However, even though he claimed the supporting accolade just twice in his side's convincing win, De Bruyne played a key role in five of the Premier League leaders' seven goals on Saturday - leading Hughes to label him as the best there is in the English top-flight. 

"We have come up against a sensational team and been found wanting", the Stoke manager stated following the humbling defeat, as cited by the Daily Mail.

"They have De Bruyne who is head and shoulders above any player in the Premier League in my view in because of the way he can dictate and effect the game."

The former Manchester United forward is not the first to label the Belgium international with the title either, with renowned journalist Liam Canning echoing those exact words following City's win. 

It is not hard to see why the 26-year-old is receiving such a title, considering only Barcelona ace Lionel Messi is able to peak De Bruyne's assist numbers since the beginning of the 2012/13 season (67) - by one.

