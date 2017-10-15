North London Rivals Arsenal & Tottenham Set to Battle it Out for Star Leicester Man in January

October 15, 2017

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out over Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez in January, with the Gunners particularly desperate for reinforcements given the contract situations of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The star duo are both out of contract at the end of the season and Arsenal face losing them either for nothing or in cut-price deals in January, which is something that could prompt them into going all out for Mahrez.

It is no secret that the Algerian forward wants out of the King Power stadium after publicly talking about his ambitions in football.

To his credit, he has got on with the job at hand at Leicester and behaved professionally where other players might not have.

His patience may be rewarded in January, with the two north London clubs set to battle it out over his signature, as reported by the Mirror.

Other interested parties include Roma, who officially bid for him over the summer, and Barcelona, but it is thought he'd rather remain in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger even admitted earlier in the week that Sanchez and Ozil could both be sold in January, meaning the story could well have legs - they have been linked with Mahrez since his terrific 2015/16 season.

Spurs may also have need for Mahrez given their lack of natural wingers at the club - Heung-min Son is a good option, but aside from him they don't have too many others for the wide positions.

