Pep Guardiola Calls on Man City Fans to Attend Tuesday's Champions League Clash With Napoli

Pep Guardiola has called on Manchester City fans to turn up in their numbers at the Etihad Stadium for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Napoli.

The clash between the free-scoring Premier League and Serie A leaders looks set to be an entertaining one, and could ultimately decide who tops the group.

Guardiola has acknowledged the likelihood of an intriguing game between two attractive sides, issuing a rallying cry for any supporters still undecided.

#PEP: I encourage the fans to come on Tuesday against Napoli because it will be an amazing game. Two teams with similar styles. #cityvstoke — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2017

"Hopefully, on Tuesday against one of the best teams in Europe we can receive and feel their support because in the Champions League we need it," the Catalan coach said, quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"If we are able to win, we will almost have qualified for the knockout rounds.

"The big quality of Napoli is the way we play. I encourage you the fans to come on Tuesday because they will see an amazing game - two teams with the same idea: high pressing, win the ball, short passes dynamic in front.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"I'm pretty sure it will be a good game and I am very pleased to face one of the coaches who I admire the most and try to win the game."

City enter the game on the back of an emphatic 7-2 victory over Stoke, which took their Premier League goal tally to 29 in just eight games.

"I'm of course very pleased because our fans enjoyed it again," Guardiola said. "I am happy for the victory, we had to focus after the international break, to start well."





Napoli, meanwhile, moved five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win against Roma.