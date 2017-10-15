Real Madrid Loanee Looking to Switch Bayern Munich for MLS Following Heynckes Appointment

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez could be set for a shock switch to the MLS following the departure of former boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon

The 26-year-old is said to be concerned regarding his future with the Bavarians since the Italian's exit, who brought him to the Allianz Arena on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in the summer. 

However, following the 58-year-old's sacking just 24 hours after the Bundesliga outfit's humbling Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain last month, the Colombia international is said to be weighing up his options. 

It is reported that MLS side Orlando City are keen to bring in the former World Cup Golden Boot winner after franchise player Kaka's announcement that he would not be carrying on his stay at the club following the close of this season. 

There is also speculation that New York City are eyeing up Rodriguez in place of current big-name David Villa, but the report suggests this seems much more unlikely. 

The exciting chance creator was permitted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane during the recent transfer window after falling down the Frenchman's pecking order. 

It was thought the 45-year-old's theory was to replace him with youngster Marco Asensio, who has since gone on to announce himself as one of Europe's biggest prospects following a number of sublime performances.. 

However, following Ancelotti's removal from the club, the man who brought him to Spain initially after making his name at the 2014 World Cup, the 26-year-old is likely to be left out in the cold once again under new boss Jupp Heynckes. 

Whether the draw of the MLS will be enough to attract a world-renowned talent who is yet to hit his peak such as Rodriguez remains to be seen, however in order for Los Blancos to claw back some of the £78m spent on the out of favour Colombian they may well not have many other options. 

