Real Madrid Stalwart Claims Los Blancos Teammates Know What to Expect From Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Real Madrid left back, Marcelo was the latest to heap praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, as his side escaped Getafe with a hard fought win.

Real Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema, but gave up the equaliser after the break to Getafe's Jorge Molina. The game seemed to be ebbing towards a draw, until Portuguese forward did what he has done so repeatedly, being clutch in the moments his team needs him to be.

Being his teammate, Marcelo is well versed in all things Cristiano Ronaldo heroics, as after the game he told reporters, "We know what he [Ronaldo] can give Madrid. "He might not score in two games ... but he's always decisive when he has to be" (via Marca).

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Ronaldo scored a sumptuous volley in the 85th minute, as his team left an arduous game at Getafe with a win, as well as keeping the pressure on leaders Barcelona - who drew at Atletico Madrid.

Getafe made things harder for their visitors, and this was personified through their tactics of leaving the grass of pitch long, as a measure of stifling Madrid’s passing – which Marcelo responded, "It doesn't matter, everyone has to adapt."

The victory meant that Los Blancos set a new La Liga record of 13 consecutive away wins, with the gap between them and Barcelona down to five.

