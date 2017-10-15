Reds Star Left Feeling 'Frustrated' and 'Unlucky' Following David de Gea's Wonder Save

October 15, 2017

Liverpool defender Joel Matip was denied the match-winning goal from close range by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and has spoken out about his 'frustration' over the missed chance. 

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw in Saturday's early kick-off with Manchester United - with De Gea putting in a man of the match performance. Denying Matip with an outstretched foot - the stop will certainly be a contender for save of the season, as the Spaniard rescued United a point.

Speaking to the official club website, Matip clearly rued the missed chance: "I have to score, but he saved it really brilliantly. Opportunities like this we have to use and it was a little bit unlucky and frustrating.”

In a defensive sense, Matip was pleased with the performance as Liverpool secured their first clean sheet since August: “Against a team like Manchester United you cannot defend every situation but we did it well over the 90 minutes, they didn't often have opportunities, so a clean sheet and we can use this as a base to go on.”

This was something that Liverpool full-back Joe Gomez echoed, who was also exceptional on the day: "I think we have to take the positives from the game. At the end of the day, we've got a clean sheet and we've got to move on with that.


“[We feel] slight frustration because I think as a team we dominated the game and we had some good chances to put it to bed. We were wary that they could come out either way, but I think they were wary of our threats with a great attacking force and they had five at the back at times, so that shows the threats we have.”

United showed a lack of ambition going forward, with Mourinho setting up to secure a draw away from home. Creating just the single chance through Romelu Lukaku in the first half - while failing to register a shot in the second half. 

Both teams will now turn their attention to the Champions League, with Liverpool visiting Maribor on Tuesday: “Every few days you have a game and we will prepare and we are looking forward to the game" said Matip, "We are still positive."

