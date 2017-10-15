Tottenham Amongst a Number of Clubs Supposedly Eyeing Swoop for Highly Rated MK Dons Youngster

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Tottenham have been monitoring MK Dons starlet Callum Brittain, and will look to make a move for him in January.

That is the claim made by the Mail, who also believe Chelsea, Southampton and a host of Championship clubs have been looking at the 19-year-old.

Brittain has been making a name for himself in League One after breaking into the club's first team last season as a right winger.

His great form has seen him called up to the England U20 squad, and he made his debut recently in a 5-1 win over Italy.

He has been shifted to a right-back role at MK Dons and has excelled thereso far this season, and he could find himself at the centre of a tug of war come January.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The teen is out of contract at Stadium MK next summer, and Spurs are hoping to capitalise by making a cut-price offer when the winter window opens.

It wouldn't be the first time Mauricio Pochettino has raided the Buckinghamshire-based club for young talent - Dele Alli joined the Lilywhites in 2015 and has gone on to become of the world's hottest young talents under the Argentine's guidance.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Pochettino is a known advocate for youth in football, and that could be a big selling point for Brittain. But with Serge Aurier, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters all vying for one position, he'd have to think carefully about how his development might be affected.

