Tottenham Amongst a Number of Clubs Supposedly Eyeing Swoop for Highly Rated MK Dons Youngster

Tottenham have been monitoring MK Dons starlet Callum Brittain, and will look to make a move for him in January.

That is the claim made by the Mail, who also believe Chelsea, Southampton and a host of Championship clubs have been looking at the 19-year-old.

Proud moment for me today making my full international debut in a 5-1 victory over Italy, good to get two assits as well🦁🦁🦁 — Callum Brittain (@CallumBrittain1) October 5, 2017

Brittain has been making a name for himself in League One after breaking into the club's first team last season as a right winger.

His great form has seen him called up to the England U20 squad, and he made his debut recently in a 5-1 win over Italy.

He has been shifted to a right-back role at MK Dons and has excelled thereso far this season, and he could find himself at the centre of a tug of war come January.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The teen is out of contract at Stadium MK next summer, and Spurs are hoping to capitalise by making a cut-price offer when the winter window opens.

It wouldn't be the first time Mauricio Pochettino has raided the Buckinghamshire-based club for young talent - Dele Alli joined the Lilywhites in 2015 and has gone on to become of the world's hottest young talents under the Argentine's guidance.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Pochettino is a known advocate for youth in football, and that could be a big selling point for Brittain. But with Serge Aurier, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters all vying for one position, he'd have to think carefully about how his development might be affected.

