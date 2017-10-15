Tottenham Star Claims Manager Mauricio Pochettino Didn't Like Him at Spurs to Begin With

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Tottenham star Dele Alli has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino didn't like him that much when he first signed for the club from MK Dons.

It is something relatively hard to believe given the way in which the Argentine coach now speaks about Alli and how highly he regards the youngster, but apparently the England midfielder had work to do in the beginning to win his coach round.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He said in Daily Mail serialisation 'Brave New World', as quoted by Sports Mole: "When I signed for Spurs in 2015, I came to have a look around the training ground, but I think [Pochettino] was in Spain.

"I didn't see him till I came back for pre-season. It was really hard and I didn't know what he thought of me. The first proper one-on-one was with Jesus [Perez, Pochettino's assistant].

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"They were speaking in Spanish and then Jesus said to me: 'He didn't like you...' or similar. The boss was staring me in the eye to see how I reacted. I was speechless! [Perez] paused for like a second, and he said '...but now he loves you'."

Alli has certainly given Pochettino a lot of reasons to 'love' him over the past couple of seasons - he has enjoyed a great rise during his time at Spurs so far and has won back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Season awards.

