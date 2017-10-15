Tottenham's New Stadium May Not Be Ready for the Start of the 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Tottenham face a race against time to get their new stadium ready for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino were provided with a progress update on Friday via a tour, and learned that the 61,559 capacity venue might not actually be ready in time, with the club unable to place an exact date on it at this point.

As reported by the Mirror, the club have already spoken to the Premier League about the possibility of rearranging some early fixtures next season.

It would not be the first time for such a thing to happen if they're successful - last season Liverpool were still doing work on their new main stand and didn't play any home games until September, which was almost a month into the campaign.

Earlier this season, West Ham were granted permission to reconfigure the London Stadium after it was used for the World Athletics Championships this summer - their first home game was pushed back to the second week of September.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It could be that Spurs are aided by next summer's World Cup in Russia though, which will see the 2018/19 Premier League season start later than usual.

The club are hoping for some decent weather over the winter as they seek to plough ahead with construction work to get back on schedule.

