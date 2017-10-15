Troy Deeney Tears into Arsenal Mercilessly After Defeat at Vicarage Road: 'They Lack Cajones'

October 15, 2017

Watford striker Troy Deeney has not shied away from giving his true opinion of Arsenal after their 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The combative forward was introduced as a substitute for the hosts, scoring the second half penalty which levelled the scores.

Tom Cleverley went on to score an injury time winner for Watford, and Deeney has taken a not so subtle dig at Arsenal's mentality.

"I've heard Wenger's already blaming that [the penalty] as the reason they lost," Deeney said on BT Sport.

"Well, I'm not one to tell Mr. Wenger about himself, but the reason they lost wasn't due to one penalty.

"Having a bit of cojones, I think the word is. Whenever I play against Arsenal – and this is just a personal thing – I go up and think 'let me whack the first one, then we will see who wants it'.

"I came on today and jumped up with Mertesacker – I didn't even have to jump up actually – nodded it down and the crowd gets up. They all just backed off.

"For me, as a player, I just think happy days. That's my strength, so if you're going to let me do that against you, you're in for a tough afternoon."

Deeney also took aim at Hector Bellerin, who had vehemently denied that he fouled Watford's Richarlison in the box for the penalty.

"He had his long hair in the way so he couldn't see what he was doing," Deeney said. "I know Hector, he's a good pal of mine, but that's a penalty."

