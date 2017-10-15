Troy Deeney Tears into Arsenal Mercilessly After Defeat at Vicarage Road: 'They Lack Cajones'

Watford striker Troy Deeney has not shied away from giving his true opinion of Arsenal after their 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The combative forward was introduced as a substitute for the hosts, scoring the second half penalty which levelled the scores.

Tom Cleverley went on to score an injury time winner for Watford, and Deeney has taken a not so subtle dig at Arsenal's mentality.

"There's a reason Arsenal lost and it wasn't because of one penalty..."



Troy Deeney says Arsenal players "lack cojones" 👀 #PLTonight pic.twitter.com/4yEbq9Yyxv — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2017

"I've heard Wenger's already blaming that [the penalty] as the reason they lost," Deeney said on BT Sport.

"Well, I'm not one to tell Mr. Wenger about himself, but the reason they lost wasn't due to one penalty.

"Having a bit of cojones, I think the word is. Whenever I play against Arsenal – and this is just a personal thing – I go up and think 'let me whack the first one, then we will see who wants it'.

"I came on today and jumped up with Mertesacker – I didn't even have to jump up actually – nodded it down and the crowd gets up. They all just backed off.

"For me, as a player, I just think happy days. That's my strength, so if you're going to let me do that against you, you're in for a tough afternoon."

Deeney also took aim at Hector Bellerin, who had vehemently denied that he fouled Watford's Richarlison in the box for the penalty.

🎙 @DesKellyBTS: "Hector Bellerin is sure it wasn't a foul..."



Deeney: "He had his long hair in the way, he couldn't see what he's doing." pic.twitter.com/oVYmqStLpC — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2017

"He had his long hair in the way so he couldn't see what he was doing," Deeney said. "I know Hector, he's a good pal of mine, but that's a penalty."