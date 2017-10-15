VIDEO: Goalkeeper Choirul Huda Passes Away After Horrific Collision With Teammate

Choirul Huda, the one-club man goalkeeper of Indonesian club Persela Lamongan, has tragically passed away after a collision with a teammate.





The incident involving the 38-year-old and defender Ramon Rodrigues happened just before half-time, the two players colliding in an attempt to reach the ball.





Huda was struck in the chest and fell unconscious shortly after the collision. He was immediately given emergency treatment on the side of the pitch, before being rushed to hospital, where he passed away.

"He was still conscious and complained of pain in the chest," one member of the medical team told Surya. "Then he fell unconscious."





The goalkeeper was a hugely popular figure amongst fans of Persela, joining the club in 1999 and devoting his career to the Liga 1 side.





Persela paid tribute to Huda on Twitter, describing him as "the real legend of Persela".

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN



SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017

An experienced professional, he was considered one of the best goalkeepers in Indonesia and had continued to impress in his late thirties.

Huda made close to 500 appearances for Persela during his nearly 20-year long career, and was also a civil servant.















