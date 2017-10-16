Arsenal Ace Alexis Sanchez's Future Set to Hinge on Crucial Mesut Ozil Contract Decision

Arsenal are believed to be moving closer to deciding the fates of star duo Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez, as new reports have suggested that the Gunners could raise the cash needed to pay for the former's contract by selling the latter in January.

The pair are both in the final year of their contracts, and Arsenal need to find a solution to the negotiation stalemates lest they lose both players for nothing next summer.

As reported by the Daily Star, the Gunners are prepared to cash in on wantaway forward Sánchez in January, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City believed to be waiting in the wings to seal the tenacious Chilean on a bargain deal.

The money saved in Sánchez's wages would free up a large sum of money, allowing Özil to sign a lucrative new contract.

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has confirmed that he is confident that Özil will stay at the club despite his continued apparent lack of desire to sign a new contract, while the future of Sánchez seems destined to be away from the Emirates Stadium.

Özil is believed to be holding out for an eye-watering new deal - hoping to sing a deal worth around £350k per-week.

Should Özil fail to sign a contract, it is likely that both players could be sold by Wenger in January, or even leave on a free transfer if a contract deal can be agreed with a potential suitor.

Internazionale and Manchester United are thought to be prepared to swoop for the German - with United boss José Mourinho ready to manage his former Real Madrid star again.