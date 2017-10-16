Barcelona Look to Offload Andre Gomes to Premier League Club With Liverpool & Tottenham Linked

Andre Gomes has had a difficult time in Catalonia since making his move from Valencia to Barcelona in the summer of 2016.

The 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder has failed to win over the majority of the fans and has flattered to deceive with his performances. Gomes could soon be moving out of Barcelona, after it was reported that the club offered him to Premier League side Liverpool in the summer.

A move for Gomes was proposed as part of a deal for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but no such deal ever materialised.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gomes has also been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mail have reported that Gomes was close to a move to Spurs on deadline day, but again a deal was never agreed. Spurs are reported to be interested in trying to sign the Portuguese international again in January.

Meanwhile Gomes continues to play for Barcelona, and actually managed to impress some fans in a surprise start against Atletico Madrid on the weekend. Barcelona drew their La Liga tie with Atletico 1-1 after a Luis Suarez equaliser cancelled out Saul Niguez's opening goal.

Barcelona next face Olympiakos in the Champions League. Gomes may have been surprised to start against Atletico, having made his previous few appearances as a late substitute.

He will hope to make the most of more starts for the club, perhaps in the hope that he may attract the attention of other clubs with some positive performances.