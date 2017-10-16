Ex-Saints Star Jose Fonte Reveals Mauricio Pochettino's Extraordinary Attention to Detail

Since accepting his first Premier League managerial job with Southampton in January 2013, Mauricio Pochettino has continued to enhance his growing reputation as a manager that pays specific attention to the finest details to ensure his own sides have a decisive edge on their opponents.

West Ham defender Jose Fonte, who played under Pochettino while at the Saints, told Match of the Day 2 Extra (via BBC Sport) that he credits his old manager's amazing attention to detail as a vital ingredient to Southampton's success.

Pochettino's secret?



An incredible attention to detail, observing body language and cameras. Lots of cameras.



"If he was giving the bibs and you were not in the team, and your body language was bad, he would call you in the office and say 'Listen, this is not the right way'," Fonte revealed.

This didn't just occur on the training ground, it also extended into the club's canteen too, as every move was tracked and monitored through strategically positioned cameras.

The Portuguese defender also believes that with such intense scrutiny and assessment of his players he wouldn't get away with it unless he had a respectful relationship with them.

"He would put an arm around you and make you feel special. It's good," Fonte added. "I remember Luke Shaw was like a son to him. Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and myself all had a great relationship with him. He was tough as well when he had to be."

The Argentine is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after managers in world football. He has cemented his reputation with successful stints at Espanyol, Southampton and currently with Tottenham Hotspur who find themselves sitting third in the Premier League, five points behind front runners Manchester City.

Fonte has no doubt Spurs' progress is stimulated by Pochettino's planning - every player knows their job and the expectations when they cross that white line.

Tuesday night's Champions League encounter against current holders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu will be a real test of Pochettino's managerial credentials and his attention to detail, but a challenge that he will no doubt fully embrace.