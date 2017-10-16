Jerome Boateng Admits to 'Thinking About' Bayern Exit Under Carlo Ancelotti

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Bayern Munich star Jérôme Boateng has confirmed that he contemplated leaving the Bavarian side over the summer after falling out of favour under Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old centre-back also confirmed that Jupp Heynckes, who took over at the Allianz Arena during the international break after Ancelotti got the chop, is one of the most well-rounded managers in world football.

"Maybe because I played not that much with him as coach, he saw me as less because of my injuries," Boateng told Kicker (via Goal) about his time working under Ancelotti. "I had a conversation with the leaders about how they see me in the summer, I said I was thinking about it [a transfer]."

Boateng then went on to discuss his new manager, who has taken charge of Bayern Munich for the fourth time in his career, and what the 72-year-old will bring to the Allianz Arena.

"[Heynckes’] attitude that he wants to give something back to FC Bayern is very positive for us as a team. There are not many managers who have such a keen sense of how to deal with players, their approach, their training, their motivation."

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-FREIBURG

Boateng featured in 82 minutes of Bayern's 5-0 victory over SC Freiburg on Saturday, eventually being replaced by summer signing Niklas Süle. 


Thomas Müller put the hosts into a commanding position early on with a poacher's finish, however, the strike has since been given as a Julian Schuster own-goal. Kingsley Coman then doubled Bayern's advantage just before half-time with a simple header, before Thiago's well-placed striker from distance made it 3-0 after the restart.


Robert Lewandowski eventually did get his customary goal to compile further misery onto the visitors before a Joshua Kimmich backheel rounded off what was a perfect start to life back in the Bayern dugout for Heynckes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters